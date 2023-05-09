trending:

Campaign

DeSantis severs ties with state political committee ahead of expected White House bid

by TheHill.com - 05/09/23 4:51 PM ET
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference to sign several bills related to public education and teacher pay, in Miami, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) severed ties with his state political committee ahead of an expected White House run that could be announced in the upcoming weeks. 

The move was necessary for DeSantis to be able to declare a presidential campaign if he chooses to mount one. The committee’s website was updated to list that state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R) is the “associated person” with the committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, instead of the Florida governor. 

DeSantis has not publicly announced that he’s considering a run, but separating himself from the state committee is one of multiple steps he has taken recently that may hint he is close to launching a bid.

He said on Friday at a press conference marking the end of the Florida legislative session that he will make a decision about the future “relatively soon,” adding that “you either gotta put up or shut up.” 

This came after he dismissed reports from last month that said he planned to get in the race in May or June. He had, however, hinted earlier this year that he would wait at least until the end of Florida’s regular legislative session before deciding whether to run for the presidency. 

The Florida legislature has also sent a bill to DeSantis’ desk that would allow him to remain as governor if he decides to run for president. State law requires officials to resign from their current office to run for another, but the legislation would establish an exception for candidates for president and vice president. 

DeSantis has also recently visited several key states in the Republican primary, like New Hampshire and South Carolina, and made a trip to a few countries throughout the world. 

Politico reported that DeSantis first created the committee in 2018 and raised money through his reelection campaign for governor last year.

But, he cannot use the money raised from the committee in a federal election because there are restrictions in place for how much can be donated to a campaign. Florida law does not currently restrict how much an individual can give to the political committee.

The money could be transferred to a super PAC supporting DeSantis if he is no longer connected to the state committee, according to the outlet. 

The Hill has reached out to spokespeople for DeSantis and Ingoglia for comment.

