trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pelosi, Warren, Booker join Biden campaign’s national advisory board

by Alex Gangitano - 05/10/23 9:46 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 05/10/23 9:46 AM ET
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Harris is poised to play a critical role in next year's election as President Joe Biden seeks a second term. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Harris is poised to play a critical role in next year’s election as President Joe Biden seeks a second term. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign on Wednesday announced its National Advisory Board, which will be chaired by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and include, among others, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

The board is comprised of 50 Democrats, and they are expected to act as surrogates for the campaign, fundraise and traverse the country to boost Biden and Harris.

The board will “participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign’s message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states,” according to the campaign.

The announcement of the board comes two weeks after President Biden officially launched his reelection bid. Warren, Booker and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are all board members who also ran against the president for the Democratic primary in 2020, as did Vice President Harris.

Other members of the board include Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Govs. Gavin Newsom (Calif.), Josh Shapiro (Pa.), John Carney (Del.), Maura Healey (Mass.), Kathy Hochul (N.Y.), Roy Cooper (N.C.), Ned Lamond (Conn.), Michelle Lujan Grisham, (N.M.), Wes Moore (Md.) and Phil Murphy (N.J.) — and more than a dozen members of the House.

Other Democratic senators include Chris Murphy (Conn.), Patty Murray (Wash.), and Tom Carper (Del.).

“They are representative of the broad, diverse coalition of voters who came together in 2020 to deliver President Biden and Vice President Harris a historic victory, and we are so grateful for their dedication to help this campaign prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda and help President Biden finish the job for the American people,” spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  2. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  3. Five takeaways from Trump’s Manhattan sexual abuse verdict
  4. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  5. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  8. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  9. READ: Federal criminal indictment against George Santos
  10. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  11. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  12. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  13. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  14. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  15. Trump knocks judge, jury after being found liable for sexual battery, defamation
  16. Trump found liable for sexual battery, defamation in E. Jean Carroll trial
  17. Senate Republicans question Trump’s 2024 viability after sexual abuse verdict
  18. The US has never defaulted on its debt — except the four times it did
Load more

Video

See all Video