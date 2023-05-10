Haley dodges question on Trump verdict: ‘I’m not going to get into that’

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, dodged questions regarding a federal jury’s unanimous decision to find former President Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, stating Trump should be the one to respond to it.

During an appearance on conservative radio talk show “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Haley was asked to speak on the final verdict. However, Haley shut it down.

“I’m not going to get into that,” she said. “That’s something for Trump to respond to.”

Haley, who served as ambassador to the U.N. in the Trump administration, explained the primary focus of the 2024 race should be to not get distracted, adding, “We’ve got to leave the baggage and the negativity behind.”

“We’ve got to focus on what people are talking about,” she said.

“I’m doing town halls all over Iowa and New Hampshire and South Carolina. And they are concerned about inflation,” Haley added. “They’re concerned about their kids’ education. They’re concerned about the border and how out of control it is. They’re concerned about crime and … why is there a Chinese spy balloon flying over us? Those are the things they care about.”

When asked about CNN’s decision to host a town hall with Trump and whether it would be fair of host Kaitlan Collins to lead off by asking the former president the same question, Haley said if it is asked, Trump should answer it.

“I think she can ask the question,” she said. “I think he’s got to answer for it, but you know, it’s not my case.”

Haley’s comments come after Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll, who was awarded $5 million in damages.

Republicans are now divided over whether his reelection chances could be hurt following the verdict.