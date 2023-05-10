trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden tops Trump by 2 points in new poll, leads DeSantis by 3 points

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/10/23 2:48 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/10/23 2:48 PM ET

President Biden holds a two-point lead over former President Trump and a three-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in hypothetical 2024 match-ups, according to a new poll.

A Yahoo! News/You Gov poll published Wednesday found that 45 percent of respondents said they’ll cast their support for Biden, while 43 percent said they would support Trump. 

When asked about a hypothetical Biden-DeSantis matchup, 45 percent of respondents said they’ll support Biden, as 42 percent of those surveyed cast their support for DeSantis. 

When asked about a potential Trump-DeSantis primary matchup, 50 percent of respondents said they’ll cast their vote for Trump, and 36 percent said they’ll vote for DeSantis, according to the poll. 

The latest survey comes two weeks after Biden launched his official reelection bid after weeks of speculation. 

Both Trump and DeSantis have been labeled as the leading contenders for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. Trump, who faces a slew of legal battles and federal investigations against him, announced his third bid for president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November. 

DeSantis, who indicated that any official announcement about 2024 will not come until after his state’s legislative session is over, said on Friday that a decision to launch a presidential bid would come “relatively soon.” 

“I also understood that we had this opportunity here to be able to really, really do a lot of great stuff, and I’ve always said that we’re gonna see this through,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “What happens in the future? We’ll get on that relatively soon.”

“You either gotta put or shut up on that as well,” he added at the time.

The Yahoo! News/You Gov poll was conducted from May 5-8 with a total of 1,584 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.7 percentage points.

Tags 2024 polls 2024 presidential campaign 2024 presidential election 2024 presidential election ABC News Donald Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump Joe Biden Joe Biden President Biden Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  3. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  4. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  5. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. George Santos and life in deceptive times
  8. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges
  9. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  10. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  11. GOP border bill would gut pathways to asylum 
  12. Feinstein returns to Congress but told to keep ‘lighter schedule’ amid ...
  13. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  14. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  15. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  16. Here’s what Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals have said about the E. Jean Carroll ...
  17. McConnell: ‘The American people are going to have to decide’ about Trump ...
  18. Manchin says he will vote against Biden’s EPA nominees
Load more

Video

See all Video