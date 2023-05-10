Biden tops Trump by 2 points in new poll, leads DeSantis by 3 points

President Biden holds a two-point lead over former President Trump and a three-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in hypothetical 2024 match-ups, according to a new poll.

A Yahoo! News/You Gov poll published Wednesday found that 45 percent of respondents said they’ll cast their support for Biden, while 43 percent said they would support Trump.

When asked about a hypothetical Biden-DeSantis matchup, 45 percent of respondents said they’ll support Biden, as 42 percent of those surveyed cast their support for DeSantis.

When asked about a potential Trump-DeSantis primary matchup, 50 percent of respondents said they’ll cast their vote for Trump, and 36 percent said they’ll vote for DeSantis, according to the poll.

The latest survey comes two weeks after Biden launched his official reelection bid after weeks of speculation.

Both Trump and DeSantis have been labeled as the leading contenders for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. Trump, who faces a slew of legal battles and federal investigations against him, announced his third bid for president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November.

DeSantis, who indicated that any official announcement about 2024 will not come until after his state’s legislative session is over, said on Friday that a decision to launch a presidential bid would come “relatively soon.”

“I also understood that we had this opportunity here to be able to really, really do a lot of great stuff, and I’ve always said that we’re gonna see this through,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “What happens in the future? We’ll get on that relatively soon.”

“You either gotta put or shut up on that as well,” he added at the time.

The Yahoo! News/You Gov poll was conducted from May 5-8 with a total of 1,584 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.7 percentage points.