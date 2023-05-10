Trump refuses to say 2020 election wasn’t rigged at CNN town hall

Former President Trump refused to acknowledge that the 2020 presidential election was not rigged while taking questions at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

“When you look at what happened during that election, unless you’re a very stupid person you see what happened,” Trump told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during the forum. “It was a rigged election and it was a shame that we had to go through it.”

When Collins pressed him on whether he can publicly acknowledge that he lost the election, Trump falsely claimed that there is video evidence of ballot boxes being stuffed.

An undeclared voter then asked the former president if he would suspend polarizing talk of election fraud during his run for president.

“Yeah, unless I see election fraud,” the former president told the voter.

Trump’s CNN town hall marks the first time since 2020 in which he has taken questions from a major non-conservative media outlet. The former president is currently the frontrunner in the growing Republican presidential primary field.