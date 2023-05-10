trending:

Campaign

Trump won’t commit to accepting 2024 election results

by Jared Gans - 05/10/23 9:20 PM ET
Former President Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 presidential election during a CNN town hall.

Moderator Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he would commit to accepting the results, after he spent much of the evening railing against what he’s called a “rigged” 2020 election that resulted in his loss. Trump said he would only accept the 2024 results if he believes no voter fraud occurred.

“Yeah, if I think it’s an honest election, absolutely,” he said.

Collins pressed Trump on if he would accept the results regardless of the outcome, but Trump reiterated his statement.

“If I think it’s an honest election, I would be honored to,” he said.

Trump repeatedly voiced his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen through voter fraud during the town hall.

Trump and Collins had intense exchanges on a few occasions about aspects of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” the votes he needed to win the state.

President Biden nudged Trump in a fundraising pitch for his reelection campaign, asking his followers if they want “four more years of that,” referring to Trump’s appearance at the town hall.

“It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that? If you don’t, pitch in to our campaign,” he said.
This story was updated at 10:07 p.m.

