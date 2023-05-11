trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’

by Stephen Neukam - 05/11/23 12:44 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/11/23 12:44 PM ET

Republican Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), whose relationship with former President Trump has frayed after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, said Thursday he won’t be backing the former president’s bid to return to the White House, one day after Trump’s controversial CNN town hall.

“I don’t intend to support him for the Republican nomination,” Young told reporters Thursday.

The senator dinged Trump for his comments on the war in Ukraine during the town hall, with the former president declining even to say whether he wanted Ukraine or Russia to win the war. Instead, he said he just wanted the conflict to be settled.

“I think President Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case,” the Indiana Republican said. “President [Vladimir] Putin and his government have been engaged in war crimes. I don’t believe that’s disputed.”

When asked what his reason was for refusing to endorse Trump, who has a commanding lead in GOP primary polls, Young replied, “Where do I begin?”

Young did not pick up an endorsement from Trump in his 2022 reelection campaign after the lawmaker said the former president bore responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has picked up the official support of at least nine Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and JD Vance (Ohio). No other sitting senator has come out to endorse a candidate other than Trump.

Young did not say which candidate he planned to support in lieu of Trump.

Tags Donald Trump Todd Young Todd Young Trump town hall Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  2. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  3. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  4. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  5. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  6. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  7. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  8. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  9. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  10. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
  11. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  12. Feinstein return allows Judiciary Committee to advance three stalled nominees
  13. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  14. Supreme Court reverses Cuomo aide’s bribery conviction
  15. Five notable moments from Trump’s CNN town hall
  16. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  17. CNN takes flak for chaotic Trump town hall
  18. Democrats target CNN over Trump town hall
Load more

Video

See all Video