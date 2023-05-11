trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump celebrates CNN town hall ratings: ‘Many minds were changed’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/11/23 9:25 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/11/23 9:25 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Former President Trump on Thursday shared his excitement over the ratings from his CNN town hall in a series of posts, claiming that many minds “were changed.”

“People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum to tell the TRUTH. I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “It was by far the biggest Show of the night, the week, and the month!”

Trump also called out opponents who were urging the news network to stop airing his town hall event, noting that he was making “important” points regarding ongoing issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, and the border.

“The Radical Left screamed, “Take it down, take it down,” during the Show, because they saw that I was making so many important points on the Border, Energy Independence, the Afghanistan Catastrophe, Inflation, the Economy, Russia/Ukraine, and so much more,” Trump posted on Thursday. “Many minds were changed on Wednesday night by listening to Common Sense, and sheer “Brilliance.” 

The former president also linked to a New York Times article which details CNN CEO Chris Licht’s defense of the network’s decision to broadcast the live town hall event in light of Trump’s recent legal woes.

CNN’s hourlong town hall event, moderated by anchor Kaitlan Collins, netted 3.3 million total viewers Wednesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

The rating figure represents more than three times the viewers CNN has recorded in the past weeks, but is less than the size of the audience that have watched Trump events on Fox News and other networks over the years. 

CNN has also received massive backlash for its decision, as prominent Democratic figures and media watchdogs grilled the network for giving Trump a platform to continue to spew false claims about the 2020 election.

Tags 2024 gop primary 2024 presidential election Chris Licht CNN CNN town hall CNN town hall Donald Trump Donald Trump Kaitlan Collins Kaitlan Collins Truth social

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  2. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  3. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  4. Federal judge rules adults ages 18-20 cannot be blocked from purchasing handguns
  5. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  6. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  7. Trump’s pledge for Ukraine peace met with doubt, derision
  8. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  9. E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says she may sue Trump again over CNN town hall ...
  10. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  11. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  12. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  13. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  14. House Republicans pass border bill limiting asylum protections
  15. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  16. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  17. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  18. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
Load more

Video

See all Video