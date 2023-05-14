Hurd says decision on 2024 White House bid will come ‘very soon’

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said on Sunday that he will make a decision about a potential presidential bid in 2024 “very soon.”

“I think the decision on anybody on what their future in politics has to be done before Memorial Day,” Hurd told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

Hurd, who opted to not seek reelection in 2020, also said that the likely rematch between former President Trump and President Biden in 2024 will be a “rematch from hell.” He noted that two-thirds of Americans do not want Trump or Biden, which is why he says they need to get more people voting in primaries.

“The reality is two-thirds of Americans want somebody other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That’s like the rematch from hell,” he said.

“And so there’s better options out there, right,” he added. “And that’s why we need to get more people voting in primaries. Only about 23 percent of the country actually vote in primaries. If we had more people voting in primaries, we’ll see better choices in November choices that we would actually like and be excited to vote for.”

Todd noted that the candidates who speak “more optimistically” about the future tend to be the candidates who win. He also said that Trump has “inverted” this idea and asked what Hurd thought about this.

“People believe in the United States of America,” Hurd responded. “People want to stand up and be proud of their country when you talk to individual voters. They care about making our role in the rest of the world.”