trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hurd says decision on 2024 White House bid will come ‘very soon’

by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 10:38 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 10:38 AM ET
Greg Nash

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said on Sunday that he will make a decision about a potential presidential bid in 2024 “very soon.”

“I think the decision on anybody on what their future in politics has to be done before Memorial Day,” Hurd told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

Hurd, who opted to not seek reelection in 2020, also said that the likely rematch between former President Trump and President Biden in 2024 will be a “rematch from hell.” He noted that two-thirds of Americans do not want Trump or Biden, which is why he says they need to get more people voting in primaries.

“The reality is two-thirds of Americans want somebody other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That’s like the rematch from hell,” he said.

“And so there’s better options out there, right,” he added. “And that’s why we need to get more people voting in primaries. Only about 23 percent of the country actually vote in primaries. If we had more people voting in primaries, we’ll see better choices in November choices that we would actually like and be excited to vote for.”

Todd noted that the candidates who speak “more optimistically” about the future tend to be the candidates who win. He also said that Trump has “inverted” this idea and asked what Hurd thought about this.

“People believe in the United States of America,” Hurd responded. “People want to stand up and be proud of their country when you talk to individual voters. They care about making our role in the rest of the world.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Chuck Todd Donald Trump Joe Biden Will Hurd Will Hurd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  4. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  5. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  6. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  7. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
  8. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  9. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  10. Debt ceiling fight holds reminders of 2011 — except maybe worse
  11. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  12. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  13. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  14. NC governor vetoes abortion restrictions
  15. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  16. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  17. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
  18. Trump seeks to extinguish DeSantis hopes
Load more

Video

See all Video