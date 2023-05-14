trending:

Campaign

‘Rematch from hell’: Former GOP lawmaker slams potential Biden-Trump 2024 contest

by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 11:24 AM ET
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) blasted the potential 2024 contest between President Biden and former President Trump, calling it a “rematch from hell.”

“The reality is two-thirds of Americans want somebody other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That’s like the rematch from hell,” he told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

Recent national polls, including one from NBC News published last month found that the majority of Americans do not want Biden or Trump to run for the White House in 2024. In the NBC poll, about 60 percent of Americans said that Trump should not retake the White House, while about 70 percent of Americans said that Biden should not run for reelection.

Hurd – who opted to not run for reelection for his congressional seat in 2020 – also said both parties need to get more people involved in primaries so there are more options for president.

“And so there’s better options out there, right. And that’s why we need to get more people voting in primaries,” he said. “You know, only about 23 percent of the country actually votes in primaries. If we had more people voting in primaries, we’ll see better choices in November, choices that we would actually like and, and be excited to vote for.”

Hurd is also mulling a decision on whether he will make a run for the presidency. He told Todd that he will make his decision “very soon,” and before Memorial Day later this month.

“I think the decision on anybody on what their future in politics has to be done before Memorial Day,” he added.

