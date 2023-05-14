trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump controversies

by Julia Mueller - 05/14/23 5:37 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/14/23 5:37 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

“Christianity Today” Editor-in-Chief Russell Moore on Sunday said many congregations in the U.S. are “either divided or tense” as a result of controversies surrounding former President Trump, who is running again for the White House in 2024. 

“I mean, one of the most dismaying aspects of the Trump years is the fact that Donald Trump is at the center of everything. Almost every congregation that I know is either divided or tense about these sorts of political — political controversies coming out of the Trump years,” Moore told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” 

“Almost every family that I know has people who don’t speak to each other anymore about this personality and this figure, and I think there are a lot of people, including conservative evangelicals like me, who are looking at this and saying, ‘Are we really going to do this again? Haven’t we seen this already? Do we really want to repeat it?’ And I suppose that will be the question for the rest of the year,” Moore said.

Trump, who lost his reelection bid in 2020 to President Biden, is running for another four years in the White House in the upcoming presidential race, and has appeared in polling as the lead of a hypothetical GOP primary pack. 

But the former president is surrounded by a number of legal woes and controversies as he campaigns. 

He’s the subject of two separate special counsel probes as the DOJ investigates his handling of classified documents and efforts to interfere in the 2020 transfer of power. In New York, he faces criminal charges of falsifying business records — and was just found liable for sexual battery and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll.

Some polling indicated support for Trump slipped after the New York arraignment, and some in his party have raised concerns about how the liability finding could impact his 2024 bid.

Asked on Sunday what he’d like to see from other 2024 candidates, Moore said he thinks “someone needs to step forward and talk about the importance of character and talk about the importance of having someone who can be trusted to have the nuclear codes.”

“I mean, we really need someone to step forward and say, ‘Let’s remember what’s at stake here.’ We’re not just choosing what kind of entertainment we’re going to have for the next six years. We’re talking about the direction of the country. And we’re talking about what our children are seeing and potentially will replicate,” Moore said.

The evangelical leader suggested that “there’s fear” among candidates, elected officials and some church officials over the matter. “No one wants to speak to this because they’re afraid of what will happen to them. The stakes are too high,” he said.

Evangelicals make up one of Trump’s most supportive voter demographics, and played a key role in his 2016 and 2020 runs — but tensions between the former president and the religious leaders have come into view.

Todd asked Moore on Sunday whether there’s “any circumstance” he could imagine supporting Trump.

“Well, I can’t speak for all evangelicals. I can only speak for myself. And Jesus said, ‘Let your yes be yes and your no be no.’ I’ll let my never [be] never,” Moore said.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll Manhattan District Attorney

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  4. ‘CNN went in the tank’ to get Trump to agree on town hall, Christie says
  5. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  6. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  7. Nikki Haley: GOP president can’t institute national abortion ban
  8. Hobby Lobby doesn’t use barcodes: Here’s their explanation
  9. GOP lawmaker dings McCarthy for ‘demonizing’ illegal immigrants
  10. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  11. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  12. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  13. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  14. Here’s what could happen to the military if the US defaults on its debt
  15. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  16. Mayorkas: Border Patrol sees 50 percent decrease in migration after Title 42 ...
  17. Senate GOP waives off Trump default threat
  18. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
Load more

Video

See all Video