Trump pushes back on DeSantis ‘culture of losing’ comment: ‘Ron is not a winner’

Former President Trump is pushing back on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) remarks calling on the GOP to reject a “culture of losing” to win in 2024, saying “Ron is not a winner.”

In an interview with The Messenger – a news outlet that launched Monday – Trump rejected the notion that DeSantis is trying to portray Trump as “too caught up in the past” as the governor mulls a potential bid for the White House.

“First of all, I’m not at all caught up in the past. And second of all, I’m doing much better against [President] Biden than he is in the polls, and I’m doing much better against him,” Trump said. “I mean, I’m beating [DeSantis] by 40 points in some polls, so he can talk about what he wants. And third of all, I did very well in the midterms.”

“Ron’s not a winner because Ron without me wouldn’t have won,” Trump added. “If I would have left it alone, he would have lost by 30 points or more.”

DeSantis said at an event over the weekend that Republicans would win if they provide a “positive alternative” to President Biden.

“But there’s no substitute for victory,” he said. “We must reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years.”

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for DeSantis’s win in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. He said in the new interview that DeSantis was a “dead as a doornail” in race before he endorsed him.

“He was dead, dead as a doornail. And I revived him. … I’m a loyal person,” he said. “If that happened to me, I would never run against the guy that did that. He’s got plenty of years left. And I think if he runs, he’s gonna lose MAGA votes forever. That’s my opinion. And the MAGA votes are almost everything in the Republican Party, far bigger than you think.”

When asked if he would ever endorse DeSantis, who was overwhelmingly reelected in 2022, Trump said, “It’s too early to say. So far, I’m not a fan of the way that he’s running.”

He also said that DeSantis is not doing well in the polls because he has “no personality” and does not have “a lot of political skill.”

Trump has maintained a significant lead over DeSantis and others in hypothetical polls about the 2024 election. DeSantis has consistently polled in second place in these surveys, with announced GOP candidates like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy trailing the governor.