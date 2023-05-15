trending:

Campaign

Trump says he was surprised CNN was ‘traumatized’ by town hall

by Lauren Sforza - 05/15/23 8:59 AM ET
Former President Trump said that he surprised CNN was “traumatized” by the town hall aired last week that sparked criticism among lawmakers and within media circles.

“I was amazed to see that they were traumatized by what took place. They were actually traumatized,” he added in an interview with The Messenger.

“I think that instead of acting the way they did, they should have said, ‘We had a tremendous ratings night, one of the best in years, many years,’ and spiked the football, right?”

The town hall drew 3.3 million viewers, a significant jump for CNN in the 8 p.m., Wednesday night hour.

Trump also said in the interview that “everyone” thought his town hall was a win for him, again reiterating that he was “surprised” CNN was not promoting it has a top ratings night for the network.

“I’ve never been so credited with the successes the way I have with this. Everybody — the radical left, fascists, Marxists, communists, and normal people — have said that it was a total complete victory for Trump,” he said.

“But CNN has taken tremendous hits,” he added. “And I’m surprised they don’t really say that they had a very big ratings night. Truly surprising to me.”

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

