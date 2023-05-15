Pence returning to New Hampshire as he weighs 2024 White House bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence will travel to New Hampshire this week for a series of speaking engagements as he inches closer to a decision on whether to run for president in 2024.

Pence will spend Tuesday and Wednesday in the Granite State, which will host the first GOP presidential primary next year. He is set to speak at the Libertas Award Dinner in Concord, attend a roundtable at LDI Solutions in Rochester, and stop at the New Hampshire Home Builders Association Lumber & Lobster Reception in Dover.

The former vice president has made several trips to New Hampshire over the past year, as well as other states that are early on the primary calendar, like Iowa and South Carolina. Pence attended a GOP fundraiser in Keene, N.H., in March.

Pence is weighing whether to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, which would pit him against his old running mate, former President Trump. Pence has said anybody who wants to get into the race and be competitive would likely need to decide by June whether to do so.

While Pence is polling in third place in many national primary polls, a Saint Anselm College poll of New Hampshire primary voters released in early April showed him polling at 1 percent in the state. Trump led that poll with 42 percent support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at 29 percent.