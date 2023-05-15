trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Rick Perry mulling 2024 presidential campaign

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/15/23 1:26 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/15/23 1:26 PM ET

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) isn’t saying no to launching another presidential campaign.

Perry, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2012 and 2016, was asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday if he thought former President Trump should be the Republican nominee in 2024.

“You know, I’m still trying to sort that out for myself,” Perry told Acosta. “So, you know, he may get to hear me call him names again. Who knows? It’s still early in the process, so I haven’t written off that — you know, if you’ll recall, I didn’t announce for president in 2011 until August. So we got a lot of time left.”

Perry referred to Trump as “a cancer on conservatism” ahead of the 2016 election, but then joined the Trump administration as energy secretary.

Trump, who faces a slew of legal battles and federal investigations against him, announced his third bid to run for president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November. 

When Acosta asked Perry if he was considering launching his own presidential campaign, he said the chances were “slim.”

“Listen, it’s early in the process. I think for any of us to sit back and say, I’m for this person or that person is a little early in my process,” Perry told Acosta. 

“So, you know, it certainly is something that I haven’t taken off the table, but, you know, the chances of it happening are probably a little bit slim,”  Perry added. “But who knows? There’s a lot of time left, and we’ll see how this all works out.”

If he were to run again, Perry would join a field of hopefuls that includes former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and conservative investor Vivek Ramaswamy.

Tags 2024 presidential campaign 2024 presidential election CNN Donald Trump Jim Acosta Rick Perry Rick Perry

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Connolly staffers attacked in district office by baseball bat-wielding assailant
  2. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  3. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  4. GOP watches as Trump’s problem with suburban women go on display
  5. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  6. Scarborough mocks GOP lawmaker over ‘missing’ Biden informant
  7. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  8. Texas sends more migrants to vice president’s house
  9. Trump pushes back on DeSantis ‘culture of losing’ comment: ‘Ron is not a ...
  10. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  11. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  12. US jets intercept six Russian warplanes near Alaska
  13. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  14. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  15. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  16. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  17. McCarthy says White House wants ‘default more than a deal’
  18. Trump-backed candidate widens lead in bruising Kentucky governor primary: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video