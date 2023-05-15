trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pro-Pence super PAC launches as former VP nears decision on 2024 campaign

by Brett Samuels - 05/15/23 10:51 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/15/23 10:51 PM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

A new super PAC backing Mike Pence as a 2024 presidential candidate launched Monday, marking a significant step as the former vice president weighs whether to enter the GOP primary in the coming weeks.

Committed to America announced its leadership, which includes former Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) and veteran GOP consultant Scott Reed as national co-chairs.

“Mike Pence is the conservative leader our nation needs at this critical time,”Hensarling said in a statement. “From chairing the House Republican Conference, to leading the state of Indiana, to serving as vice president, Mike has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to conservative principles and the Constitution. Mike can win, he is ready to lead, and I am proud to help lead the effort that will send him to the White House.”

The executive director of the group will be Bobby Saparow, who managed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) reelection campaign in 2022, when Kemp defeated Democrat Stacy Abrams by a wider margin than he did in 2018.

“We are taking what we did so successfully with Governor Kemp to the national stage, mobilizing an unprecedented voter contact program to win and make Mike Pence the next president of the United States,” Saparow said in a statement.

The pro-Pence super PAC will launch with offices in Dallas and Iowa, the group said, with additional hiring announcements expected in the coming days.

The launch of Committed to America is one of the clearest signs to date that Pence is likely to enter the 2024 presidential race.

The former vice president has made several trips to New Hampshire over the past year, as well as other states that are early on the primary calendar, like Iowa and South Carolina. He will be in New Hampshire and Iowa for separate stops in the coming weeks.

If Pence opts to enter the race, it would pit him against his old running mate, former President Trump. Pence has said anybody who wants to get into the race and be competitive would likely need to decide by June whether to do so.

Tags Brian Kemp Jeb Hensarling Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  2. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  3. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  4. At least 4 dead in New Mexico mass shooting: police
  5. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  6. Musk subpoenaed by U.S. Virgin Islands in Jeffrey Epstein case
  7. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  8. GOP faces critical test on abortion in North Carolina
  9. Rudy Giuliani sued for $10 million over sexual assault allegations
  10. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  11. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  12. Federal prosecutors move to drop all charges against Andrew Gillum
  13. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  14. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  15. Connolly staffers injured in baseball bat attack in district office
  16. Scarborough mocks GOP lawmaker over ‘missing’ Biden informant
  17. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  18. Hobby Lobby doesn’t use barcodes: Here’s their explanation
Load more

Video

See all Video