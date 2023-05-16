DeSantis backs Craft in Kentucky governor’s race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is backing former U.N. ambassador Kelly Craft in the Kentucky GOP gubernatorial primary as voters head to the polls on Tuesday to choose the Republican nominee to take on Gov. Andy Beshear (D).

The Florida governor’s endorsement sets up a proxy war against former President Trump, who has backed another frontrunner in the race, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“You’ve had a woke liberal governor who’s put a radical agenda ahead of Kentuckians. The stakes couldn’t be higher. I know what it takes to stand up for what’s right, and Kelly Craft’s got it. She’s proven it. I’m strongly encouraging you to go out and vote for my friend Kelly Craft,” DeSantis said in an audio ad endorsing Craft.

“Kelly shares the same vision we do in Florida. She will stand up to the left as they try to indoctrinate our children with their woke ideology. Kelly will fight against crazy ESG policies that are trying to end the coal industry in Kentucky, and Kelly’s going to do everything in her power to end the fentanyl crisis that is hurting Kentucky families,” he continued.

Craft, Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles are largely seen as the three frontrunners in the crowded field. Craft has generally polled in second place behind Cameron, who is backed by Trump.

But it’s unclear who will benefit the most from the low turnout, with just 10 percent of voters expected to cast votes Tuesday.

DeSantis, seen as Trump’s chief rival in the 2024 presidential primary, is expected to announce his presidential campaign in the coming weeks.