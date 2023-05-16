Trump support rises among Republican NY voters: survey

Former President Trump’s support among New York Republicans rose by 8 points in the latest hypothetical GOP primary poll compared to one taken two months prior.

The poll from the Siena College Research Institute found 60 percent of New York Republicans said they want Trump to become the GOP nominee, 32 percent said they want the nominee to be someone else and 8 percent were unsure. That is an improvement from the 52 percent who said in March that they preferred Trump, while 45 percent said at the time that they wanted someone else.

Among the third who preferred an alternative to Trump, 28 percent said they preferred Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), 14 percent backed former Vice President Mike Pence, 8 percent support former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and 6 percent support former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

“Nearly a year from New York’s presidential primary, Republicans — who view Trump favorably 67-27% — are solidly behind the former President, nearly two-to-one. Only among self-described moderate Republicans does ‘other’ beat Trump,” Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg said in a release.

The poll continues a trend that has seen Trump maintain large leads over his potential and current rivals for the Republican nomination on both the state and federal level.

A poll released this week also showed Trump with a 56-point lead among Kentucky Republicans, while a poll from last week showed him leading his next closest potential rival, DeSantis, by 41 points nationally.

DeSantis has not formally announced whether he is running for president in 2024 but is reportedly close to officially getting in the race.

Although Trump has overwhelmingly been viewed favorably by Republicans, he was only seen favorably by 30 percent of respondents overall, largely due to the 83 percent of Democrats and 62 percent of independents who view him unfavorably.

The Siena poll was conducted among 810 New York registered voters from May 7-11. The overall margin of error was 4.1 points.