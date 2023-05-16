Daniel McCaffery wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court race 

Democrat candidate Daniel McCaffery is projected to win the Democratic primary in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court race.

The Associated Press called the race around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

McCaffery, who is a Superior Court judge, ran against Superior Court Judge Deborah Kunselman for the Democratic nomination. McCaffery had notched the endorsement from the state Democratic Party ahead of the primary.

Both parties are likely to closely watch the general election, as McCaffery vies to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court with a 4-2 liberal majority.

If he wins in November, Democrats would secure a clear liberal majority on the state’s high court. The Supreme Court in the crucial swing state could see challenges to the state’s election results heading into 2024, among other key issues.