Campaign

DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose

by Julia Mueller - 05/17/23 7:46 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) saw both of his endorsed candidates lose their races on Tuesday, as the Florida governor is rumored to be readying for a possible presidential bid.

DeSantis stepped into the Kentucky GOP’s gubernatorial primary to back former U.N. ambassador Kelly Craft  — endorsing Craft just a day before the election in the state. 

But Craft was projected to lose the Republican primary race to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who was backed by former President Trump. 

Trump is running to retake the presidency in 2024 — and though DeSantis hasn’t officially launched a bid, he’s a rumored top potential Trump challenger and is expected to get in the race.

Democrats also flipped control of the Jacksonville, Fla., mayor’s office, with Democrat Donna Deegan defeating Republican Daniel Davis to succeed Mayor Lenny Curry (R). DeSantis had also backed Davis in the race. 

DeSantis had said over the weekend that the GOP needs to “reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years.”

Trump pushed back on the remarks, saying “Ron is not a winner.”

In a victory speech late Tuesday, GOP gubernatorial primary winner Cameron quipped, “Let me just say, the Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky!”

–Updated at 7:51 a.m.

