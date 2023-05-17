Republican primary winner mocks DeSantis: ‘Trump culture of winning is alive and well’

The Trump-backed candidate who won Kentucky’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in his victory speech, touting a “Trump culture of winning” after DeSantis had said the GOP has a “culture of losing.”

In his victory speech, David Cameron thanked former President Trump and quipped, “Let me just say, the Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky!” per footage from the Courier-Journal.

DeSantis, who endorsed former U.N. ambassador Kelly Craft in the race a day before the election, had said last week that the GOP needs to “reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years.”

Trump then pushed back on the Florida governor’s remarks, saying “Ron’s not a winner because Ron without me wouldn’t have won,” touting his support of DeSantis in the past and highlighting his lead in recent 2024 polling.

Trump is running for the White House in 2024 — and though DeSantis hasn’t launched an official bid, he’s considered a top potential contender and has appeared in the lead of hypothetical Trump-alternative candidates in some polling.

Trump adviser Chris LaCivita had also knocked DeSantis’s “culture” comments on Tuesday. Quote-tweeting a post about Cameron’s victory in the primary, LaCivita wrote, “so much for the #alwaysbackdown culture of winning.”

–Updated at 9:29 a.m.