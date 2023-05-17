trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Republican primary winner mocks DeSantis: ‘Trump culture of winning is alive and well’

by Julia Mueller - 05/17/23 9:01 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/17/23 9:01 AM ET
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron speaks at a meet and greet campaign stop in Bowling Green, Ky., April 21, 2023. Cameron is touting his endorsement from Donald Trump as an honor in his quest to become the GOP nominee for governor.(Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File)
FILE – Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron speaks at a meet and greet campaign stop in Bowling Green, Ky., April 21, 2023. Cameron is touting his endorsement from Donald Trump as an honor in his quest to become the GOP nominee for governor.(Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File)

The Trump-backed candidate who won Kentucky’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in his victory speech, touting a “Trump culture of winning” after DeSantis had said the GOP has a “culture of losing.” 

In his victory speech, David Cameron thanked former President Trump and quipped, “Let me just say, the Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky!” per footage from the Courier-Journal. 

DeSantis, who endorsed former U.N. ambassador Kelly Craft in the race a day before the election, had said last week that the GOP needs to “reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years.” 

Trump then pushed back on the Florida governor’s remarks, saying “Ron’s not a winner because Ron without me wouldn’t have won,” touting his support of DeSantis in the past and highlighting his lead in recent 2024 polling.

Trump is running for the White House in 2024 — and though DeSantis hasn’t launched an official bid, he’s considered a top potential contender and has appeared in the lead of hypothetical Trump-alternative candidates in some polling. 

Trump adviser Chris LaCivita had also knocked DeSantis’s “culture” comments on Tuesday. Quote-tweeting a post about Cameron’s victory in the primary, LaCivita wrote, “so much for the #alwaysbackdown culture of winning.”

–Updated at 9:29 a.m.

Tags Daniel Cameron Donald Trump GOP Kentucky Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  3. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  4. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  6. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  7. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  8. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  9. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  10. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  11. CNN’s Tapper lauded by right, blasted by left for Durham report remarks
  12. Durham’s FBI-Trump report fuels House GOP ‘weaponization’ attacks
  13. Feinstein: ‘I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working’
  14. DeSantis, Trump endorsement fight takes bizarre turn
  15. Cherelle Parker beats back progressive challenge in Philadelphia mayoral primary
  16. Why Biden should end the debt limit farce once and for all
  17. Fox News, Dominion deny Tucker Carlson ouster a condition of settlement
  18. Musk: There’s a chance AI ‘goes wrong and destroys humanity’
Load more

Video

See all Video