Trump taunts DeSantis over Craft’s loss in Kentucky GOP race: ‘Ron’s magic is GONE!’

by Caroline Vakil - 05/17/23 10:36 AM ET
AP Photo/Reba Saldanha/Marta Lavandier

Former President Trump took a victory lap Wednesday, taunting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after two of the governor’s endorsees lost their races Tuesday night.

Trump endorsed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), who beat out DeSantis-backed former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary. Cameron placed first, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles placed second and Craft placed third.

DeSantis also backed Republican candidate Daniel Davis in the Jacksonville, Fla. mayoral race, who lost to Democrat Donna Deegan.

“Congratulations to a ‘star’ in Kentucky, Danial Cameron,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, misspelling the candidate’s name. “[He] easily won the Republican Nomination for Governor. He had my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“The DeSanctimonious backed candidate came in a DISTANT third. Ron’s magic is GONE! He also lost, shockingly, in Jacksonville last night (Mayor),” he added, using the belittling nickname he’s given DeSantis.

Trump claimed in a separate post that had Davis asked Trump for his endorsement, “he would have won, easily”

“Too proud to do so. Fools! This is a BIG LOSS for the Republican Party. Remember, ‘Rob’ only won because of me!!!” Trump added, referring to his 2018 endorsement of DeSantis to be Florida’s governor.

DeSantis is expected to officially launch a 2024 White House bid in the coming weeks and is seen as the Trump’s chief rival for the GOP nomination.

The former president has ramped up his attack on DeSantis in recent weeks, calling the Florida governor nicknames and taunting him over the number of House Republicans endorsing the former president.

