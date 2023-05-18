Scott headed to Iowa for Ernst fundraiser, joining other GOP White House hopefuls

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is heading to Iowa next month to participate in Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) annual Roast and Ride fundraiser as the senator gears up for a White House bid.

The Thursday announcement of Scott’s participation from his campaign comes just days before the South Carolina Republican is widely anticipated to formally launch his presidential campaign on Monday.

“I’m grateful to Joni for inviting me back to her annual Roast and Ride. I know from my frequent visits to the Hawkeye State that Iowans are committed to defending the conservative values that make our nation exceptional,” Scott said in a statement.

He is the latest Republican to announce he’ll be heading to Iowa for the Roast and Ride, joining the likes of announced and presumed White House contenders former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

Iowa is a crucial early presidential primary state for Republicans, and different candidates have been making the rounds to the state in hopes of garnering support ahead of the Iowa caucuses next year.

Former President Trump was scheduled to host a rally in Des Moines this past week but canceled due to weather concerns. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who had already scheduled several visits in the state for the weekend, added a last-minute stop in Des Moines as he seized on the former president’s absence there.

Both men have previously made appearances in the Hawkeye State.