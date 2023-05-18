DeSantis suggests only he could beat Biden ahead of expected 2024 launch

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suggested on Thursday that he is the only Republican who can successfully take on President Biden in 2024, as he reportedly prepares to launch a bid for the Republican nomination next week.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing — Biden, [former President] Trump and me,” DeSantis told donors on a phone call hosted by the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, according to The New York Times.

“And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me — based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him,” he added.

DeSantis is expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy on May 25, the same day he plans to meet with donors in Miami, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

The Florida governor is widely viewed as Trump’s biggest potential competition for the Republican nomination, although DeSantis currently sits more than 30 points behind the former president, according to a polling average from FiveThirtyEight.

A recent Morning Consult poll showed both Trump and DeSantis trailing Biden in a hypothetical matchup, with the sitting president leading the former president by 3 points and the Florida governor by 2 points.