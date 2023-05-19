trending:

Campaign

Youngkin fuels 2024 speculation with campaign-style video

by Julia Shapero - 05/19/23 8:11 AM ET
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the press inside the Rotunda of the state Capitol building, Feb. 25, 2023, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin has proposed a rewrite of a bill that aimed to ban the recreational sales of intoxicating hemp-derived products, seeking to ensure the availability of certain therapeutic CBD formulations. Lawmakers will take up the measure, and dozens of others to which Youngkin is seeking amendments, during a one-day reconvened session Wednesday, April 12, at the Capitol. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Thursday, released a campaign-style video, further fueling speculation about a possible 2024 presidential bid.

“It’s pretty overwhelming to contemplate the future of America,” Youngkin says in the video, which pulled remarks from the governor’s address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in April.

“It’s such an honor to be here with proud Americans who carry on President Reagan’s cherished legacy. He brought peace by projected strength,” Youngkin added. “At a time when it’s easy for us to lose faith, to worry that we are indeed that one generation when freedom becomes extinct, there are lights shining.” 

“We can usher in a new era of American values,” he continued.” President Ronald Reagan changed lives, and now it’s our turn. A time to choose life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness over oppression and dictatorial rule. That stakes are high and the consequences couldn’t be greater.”

The video, which was paid for by the governor’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee, comes after Youngkin said earlier this month that he would not head out on the presidential campaign trail this year.

“I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” he said at an event at D.C.’s Milken Institute.  

However, the Virginia governor has continued to stoke speculation about a White House run, appearing to not completely rule out a potential 2024 presidential bid, with an aide telling The Hill at the time that Youngkin was answering a question from Baker in the context that he was focused on Virginia in 2023.

Youngkin has been floated as a potential Republican presidential contender ever since he won Virginia’s gubernatorial election in 2021 as a first time political candidate in a state that had consistently moved toward the left in the previous decade.

He continued to raise 2024 speculation earlier this year by traveling outside of Virginia to meet with donors and traveling to Taiwan on a trade mission. 

