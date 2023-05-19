Tim Scott launches $6M ad buy ahead of entrance into White House race

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is gearing up to roll out a $6 million ad campaign as the senator is widely expected to formally launch a White House bid next Monday.

A senior Scott official said that the senator will be launching a $5.5 million statewide multi-platform ad campaign that will air on TV, radio, satellite and cable in the early presidential primary states of New Hampshire and Iowa.

A separate seven-figure digital ad buy will also be launched. Both ad campaigns will air until the first GOP debate.

“This campaign is built to win and has the resources and messenger to deliver a Republican nomination and ultimately the White House,” said a senior Scott official .

The ad campaign comes as Scott is anticipated to announce on Monday that he’ll officially be running for president on the Republican side. Scott launched an exploratory committee last month and has been making trips to states like Iowa and his home state of South Carolina, another early presidential primary state.

Several Republican challengers have already launched formal White House bids, including former President Trump, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Pence, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are widely presumed to be running but have not yet made formal announcements.

Polling has shown, however, that Trump is widely leading the presumptive 2024 GOP field with DeSantis largely polling second.