Campaign

Trump beats Biden by 7 points in hypothetical 2024 matchup: poll

by Caroline Vakil - 05/19/23 4:27 PM ET
In this Sept. 25, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump does a little dance as he leaves the stage during an campaign rally in Newport News, Va.
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Former President Trump is leading President Biden by a 7-point margin in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released Friday and shared with The Hill. 

The survey found 47 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 election was today and Trump and Biden were the political parties’ respective candidates. Forty percent backed Biden, while 13 percent said they did not know or were unsure.

But when respondents were asked about a hypothetical 2024 matchup between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), respondents were tied at 42 percent each. Sixteen percent said they did not know or were unsure. 

Biden barely edged out former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley in a hypothetical matchup, receiving 40 percent support to Haley’s 38 percent.

“DeSantis is announcing in a much more difficult environment than a few months ago, but most voters believe he can still mount a serious challenge,” said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll.

“Seems as though [Trump] vs. Alan Bragg or CNN is a [favorable] match to him. Let’s see how the primary develops with [Republican] opponents like [DeSantis] or Scott,” he added.

The polling comes as Trump is still widely seen as the Republican front-runner to take on Biden next year. DeSantis, who has not yet officially announced a White House bid but is expected to soon, is seen as Trump’s chief rival and generally polls in second place.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey was conducted May 17-18 and surveyed 2,004 registered voters. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.

