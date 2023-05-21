Miami mayor dodges question on if he’d run in 2024 alongside Trump

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) dodged questions on Sunday about whether he would run on a 2024 presidential ticket alongside former President Trump.

“It’s flattering to be in any discussion for the vice presidency or the presidency,” Suarez, who is considering his own White House run in 2024, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“My parents came to this country at 12 and 7 from Cuba, exiled from their country of birth,” he added. “I never thought in a million years that I would ever be on ‘Face the Nation’ with you, talking about the possibility of running for president. I think that demonstrates the greatness of this country.”

Politico Playbook reported last Saturday that longtime Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway had suggested Suarez as a running mate to the former president.

“Francis Suarez can be POTUS one day. It is up to the voters when that day is,” Conway said in a text to Playbook. “I’ve not been shy about telling President Trump that Suarez should be on the short list for VP should Trump be the nominee.”

Suarez has previously made less-than-positive comments about the former president, including that he declined to vote for Trump in the 2020 election.

“What I’ve said is that I’m aspirational and inspirational, and that if I do run for president, people should vote for me because I represent something different and I can appeal to a different segment of our country,” Suarez said on Sunday, when asked about some of his previous remarks.

The mayor of Miami also indicated that he is “getting much, much closer to making a decision” about his potential 2024 run.