trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid

by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 4:29 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 4:29 PM ET
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) is seen during a Senate Finance Committee hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2024 budget for the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) plans to put his full endorsement behind Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a source familiar confirmed to The Hill.

In a show of trying to move the party away from former President Trump, Thune will attend the South Carolina senator’s formal campaign launch on Monday. As the No. 2 Senate Republican lawmaker, Thune is set to become the highest ranking congressional GOP leader to back Scott.

Thune’s endorsement was first reported by Politico.

Scott officially declared his candidacy on Friday, filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. Thune has been known to be a backer of Scott’s presidential aspirations, encouraging Scott to jump into the 2024 race earlier this year.

“I think he’d be a great candidate. I’m excited about it. I’ve been encouraging him,” Thune told The Hill back in April. “I think he’s getting a lot of encouragement from his colleagues. He’s really well thought of and respected and I think he’d be a really interesting candidate for president.”

“[I] told him to let me know when he wants to come to Northwest Iowa. It’s right next to South Dakota and I tell him I’ll come out for him or against him — whichever helps him the most,” he added.

Fellow South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds (R) said on Wednesday that he would back Scott’s bid for president, becoming the first Republican senator to endorse a candidate other than former President Trump.

Scott is facing an already crowded field for the Republican nomination, including Trump, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been the only potential candidate so far to make headway on Trump in the polls, is also expected to announce his bid next week. 

Scott is so far the only senator vying for a bid for the White House in 2024.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election John Thune John Thune Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  5. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  8. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  9. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  10. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  11. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  12. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  13. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  14. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  15. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  16. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
  17. Senate Democrat calls potential for debt default a ‘manufactured crisis’
  18. Senate Democrat: Feinstein ‘deserves the opportunity to make a decision about ...
Load more

Video

See all Video