Tim Scott ahead of expected 2024 campaign launch: ‘I’m stunned at the hunger for something positive’

Ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign launch, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) says he’s “stunned” at Americans’ “hunger for something positive.”

Asked in a Fox News interview if he thinks there’s an appetite in the GOP presidential primary for a message of unity and optimism, Scott said he’s seen “voters are thrilled to have a conversation about optimism, a conversation about how to move this country forward together.”

“I’m stunned at the hunger for something positive, as long as it’s anchored in conservatism. As long as we have a backbone. We want to make sure that the ethos of America continues to spread like wildfire,” Scott said.

The South Carolina senator officially declared his 2024 candidacy last week, but has yet to formally launch his campaign. He’s set to officially kick off on Monday.

The Fox interviewer noted Scott is currently polling in the single digits and asked how the senator plans to move up.

“I think you announce first. That’s one of the most important ways to get there. I think after the announcement, I think the polls are starting to change. I think there’s an enthusiasm that will continue to spread throughout the country. And we’ll start doing the things that candidates do,” Scott said.

Scott has added his name to a growing list of Republican contenders for the White House in 2024, including former President Trump, who has appeared as the frontrunner in recent polling. The field also include South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy soon, and a number of other high-profile Republicans are still considering a run, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.