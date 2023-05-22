trending:

JD Vance endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate GOP primary

by Julia Manchester - 05/22/23 10:26 AM ET
Bernie Moreno
AP Photo/Joe Maiorana
Bernie Moreno is acknowledged at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) on Monday endorsed Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in the state’s primary, marking a significant early endorsement in the intraparty battle to take on Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024. 

“Thrilled to endorse Bernie Moreno for senate. He’s a good friend, a job creator, and will be a fantastic senator. We’d make a hell of a team!” Vance said in a tweet. 

Moreno, a Cleveland businessman, said in a separate tweet that he was “honored” to have Vance’s backing. 

“Together we will work hard every day to fight for Ohio families and always put America first,” Moreno said. 

The news comes after former President Trump, who is an ally of Vance, encouraged Moreno last month to jump into the primary in hopes of challenging Brown.

“Word is that Bernie Moreno, the highly respected businessman from the GREAT STATE of OHIO, and the father-in-law of fantastic young Congressman, Max Miller, is thinking of running for the Senate,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “He would not be easy to beat, especially against Brown, one of the worst in the Senate!”

Moreno announced in April he was running for Senate. Moreno previously ran for Senate last year, in the race to fill former Sen. Rob Portman’s (R-Ohio) seat. However, he ended up dropping out of the crowded primary. 

He joins state Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Ohio), who also comes from the Cleveland area. Both men are wealthy and bring considerable financial advantages to the campaign. But whoever advances to the general election will face a formidable opponent in Brown, who will have the backing of the national Democratic campaign apparatus and is considered a political institution in Ohio.

The Ohio Democratic Party released a statement responding to Vance’s endorsement on Monday.

“The politicians vying for Ohio’s Senate seat have wasted no time attacking one another and the infighting will only get worse from here as candidates are forced to duke it out over new endorsements,” said Ohio Democratic spokesperson Reeves Oyster. “With months of mud-slinging ahead, it’s clear that whoever emerges from this primary will be bruised, battered, and out of step with Ohioans’ values.”

The National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (NRSC) has made clear that Brown is one of their top targets. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss up. 

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

