Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis

Former President Trump on Monday welcomed Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) to the 2024 Republican presidential primary, using Scott’s entry into the race as an opportunity to chide a rival who’s considered a more realistic contender: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable.”

Trump noted that he and Scott worked together to establish opportunity zones, an investment incentive included in the 2017 tax cut legislation passed by Republicans and signed into law by Trump.

Scott on Monday launched his presidential campaign in his home state of South Carolina, making him the first and likely only senator to enter the race. His speech focused largely on his biography, which he has said embodies the American dream.

Trump notably has not gone negative against Scott, instead keeping his focus on DeSantis, who is running second behind Trump in most national polls and leading the former president in some state polls.

The Florida governor is expected to formally declare his candidacy for the 2024 nomination later this week, and DeSantis’s team has argued that Trump’s frequent attacks before he enters the race are a sign of the governor’s strength.