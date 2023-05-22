trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis

by Brett Samuels - 05/22/23 11:47 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/22/23 11:47 AM ET

Former President Trump on Monday welcomed Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) to the 2024 Republican presidential primary, using Scott’s entry into the race as an opportunity to chide a rival who’s considered a more realistic contender: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable.”

Trump noted that he and Scott worked together to establish opportunity zones, an investment incentive included in the 2017 tax cut legislation passed by Republicans and signed into law by Trump.

Scott on Monday launched his presidential campaign in his home state of South Carolina, making him the first and likely only senator to enter the race. His speech focused largely on his biography, which he has said embodies the American dream.

Trump notably has not gone negative against Scott, instead keeping his focus on DeSantis, who is running second behind Trump in most national polls and leading the former president in some state polls.

The Florida governor is expected to formally declare his candidacy for the 2024 nomination later this week, and DeSantis’s team has argued that Trump’s frequent attacks before he enters the race are a sign of the governor’s strength.

Tags Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  2. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  3. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  4. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  5. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  6. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  7. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  8. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  9. Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to retire at end of term 
  10. Will Ukraine’s offensive model Desert Storm or the Battle of the Bulge?
  11. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  12. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  13. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  14. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  15. G7 calls on China to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war
  16. Who is Tim Scott, the latest 2024 Republican presidential candidate?
  17. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  18. Tim Scott announces bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Load more

Video

See all Video