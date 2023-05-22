trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Marianne Williamson loses two key campaign officials

by Hanna Trudo - 05/22/23 5:32 PM ET
by Hanna Trudo - 05/22/23 5:32 PM ET
AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 23: Marianne Williamson speaks as she endorses Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on February 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas. With early voting underway in Texas, Sanders is holding four rallies in the delegate-rich state this weekend before traveling on to South Carolina. Texas holds their primary on Super Tuesday March 3rd, along with over a dozen other states. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Two key officials have left progressive presidential candidate Marianne Williamson’s campaign, according to a new report.

Jason Call, who served as Williamson’s deputy campaign manager, and Peter Daou, the prior campaign manager, have both left her operation, Politico first reported on Monday.

Shortly after the news broke, Williamson’s press secretary Duran Brown released a statement about Daou, which Daou confirmed to The Hill. 

“Peter Daou joined the campaign as interim campaign manager in mid-April,” Brown wrote. 

“His leadership, integrity, and political skill were instrumental in moving the campaign forward. As Peter explains, ‘urgent family obligations made it very difficult for me to continue in my role, but I believe deeply in the campaign’s platform, which is the strongest and most transformational of this election. I wish Marianne and the team well as they promote crucial issues like universal health care, climate action, and reparations.’”

In an email to The Hill, Call separately confirmed the news of his departure.

“Yes I resigned immediately after Peter on Friday morning,” he said. 

Williamson, a noted spiritual author, is one of just two Democrats to challenge President Biden for the party’s nomination in 2024. She was among several contenders who also sought the White House in 2020 as a progressive outsider.  

While she shares ideology with other left-wing Democrats, including receiving encouraging words from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), her primary bid against Biden has so far failed to get much traction. 

Tags Joe Biden Marianne Williamson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  2. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  3. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  4. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  5. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  6. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  7. E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s CNN town hall remarks to defamation suit
  8. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  9. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  10. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  11. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  12. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  13. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  14. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  15. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  16. Russian capture of Bakhmut intensifies pressure on Ukraine
  17. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  18. Texas bans ‘Marxist’ diversity offices at state universities, following ...
Load more

Video

See all Video