Marianne Williamson loses two key campaign officials

Two key officials have left progressive presidential candidate Marianne Williamson’s campaign, according to a new report.

Jason Call, who served as Williamson’s deputy campaign manager, and Peter Daou, the prior campaign manager, have both left her operation, Politico first reported on Monday.

Shortly after the news broke, Williamson’s press secretary Duran Brown released a statement about Daou, which Daou confirmed to The Hill.

“Peter Daou joined the campaign as interim campaign manager in mid-April,” Brown wrote.

“His leadership, integrity, and political skill were instrumental in moving the campaign forward. As Peter explains, ‘urgent family obligations made it very difficult for me to continue in my role, but I believe deeply in the campaign’s platform, which is the strongest and most transformational of this election. I wish Marianne and the team well as they promote crucial issues like universal health care, climate action, and reparations.’”

In an email to The Hill, Call separately confirmed the news of his departure.

“Yes I resigned immediately after Peter on Friday morning,” he said.

Williamson, a noted spiritual author, is one of just two Democrats to challenge President Biden for the party’s nomination in 2024. She was among several contenders who also sought the White House in 2020 as a progressive outsider.

While she shares ideology with other left-wing Democrats, including receiving encouraging words from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), her primary bid against Biden has so far failed to get much traction.