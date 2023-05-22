Sen. Tim Scott promises not to overturn the election if he loses

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who announced his 2024 presidential campaign, said in an interview that he promises not to overturn election results if he loses.

During a sitdown interview with NBC News, NBC News anchor and senior national correspondent Tom Llamas asked Scott if he would attempt to overturn election results if it did not go his way.

“Would you ever try to overturn an election you lost?” Llamas asked Scott in the interview that aired on Monday.

“No,” Scott replied.

When asked for his thoughts on Trump’s behavior after the 2020 election that led to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Scott responded he wants to focus on his vision for the future instead of having a conversation about Trump, noting that he was at the Capitol during the riot.

“But it was a historical moment,” Llamas told Scott. “I think voters deserve to know–”

“I– I– actually– I was actually in there, so I know exactly how historic it was. But what I will say is simply this, that the future that America is focusing on is what I’m gonna provide,” Scott told Llamas. “I’m gonna continue to talk about those conservative principles that move this country forward with the best path for all of us.”

After months of speculation, Scott formally announced his presidential candidacy on Monday, jumping into a GOP primary battle that has been centered around Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Scott becomes the sixth major candidate to enter the GOP primary race, joining a list of contenders including Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former radio host Larry Elder.

When asked for his thoughts on former President Trump’s Truth Social post where he wished the senator good luck in his presidential campaign, Scott said that he’ll “take all the votes I can get from anyone, anywhere, anytime, as I head into this election.”