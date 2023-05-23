trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis suggests next President could shape ‘7-2 conservative majority’ on Supreme Court

by Lauren Sforza - 05/23/23 10:47 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/23/23 10:47 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suggested the next president could nominate two new justices to the Supreme Court to solidify its conservative majority.

DeSantis gave remarks at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention on Monday, outlining that the next president could shape a conservative majority on the Supreme Court over the next two terms. DeSantis is expected to announce his bid for the White House this week, which would make him the latest Republican to challenge former President Trump.

“But I think if you look over, you know, the next two presidential terms, there is a good chance that you could be called upon to seek replacements for Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito,” he said. “And the issue with that is you can’t really do better than those two. They are the gold standard for jurisprudence.”

DeSantis also blasted some of the Court’s conservative justices on the bench, saying “if you replace a Clarence Thomas with somebody like a Roberts or somebody like that, then you’re gonna actually see the court move to the left, and you can’t do that.”

He also noted that Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonia Sotomayor may need to be replaced over the next years.

“Alito and Thomas as well as actually make improvements with those others, and if you were able to do that, you would have a 7-2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter century,” he said.

Republicans support a conservative majority on the Supreme Court because, among other things, it has overturned protections on access to abortion set by Roe v. Wade. In his remarks, DeSantis also touted his signing of the six-week abortion ban in Florida.

“Let’s be very clear on this, that when we are acting to protect an unborn child that has a detectable heartbeat. That is humane. That is not harsh. It is the right thing to do,” he said at the conference, which was met with applause.

Tags 2024 presidential election Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization John Roberts National Religious Broadcasters Convention Roe v. Wade Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Samuel Alito Samuel Alito Sonia Sotomayor U.S. Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  2. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  3. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  4. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  5. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  6. Trump Organization finishes last in brand reputation survey for second straight ...
  7. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  8. Justice digs into Trump attorney notes to bolster case
  9. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  10. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  11. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  12. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  13. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
  14. Trump to appear via video to hear warning about sharing evidence in Manhattan ...
  15. Jeffries suggests he’d support spending freeze
  16. NAACP takes on DeSantis ahead of likely 2024 bid
  17. Last Kari Lake legal challenge to loss dismissed
  18. NOAA releases summer weather predictions for all 50 states
Load more

Video

See all Video