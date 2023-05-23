trending:

DeSantis changes Twitter handle ahead of rumored 2024 announcement

by Lauren Sforza - 05/23/23 11:23 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has updated his Twitter handle ahead of his widely anticipated 2024 launch for president, dropping the nod to his home state.

DeSantis dropped “FL” from his Twitter this week, just days before he is expected to officially announce a bid for president. He changed the handle on his personal campaign Twitter account from “@RonDeSantisFL” to “@RonDeSantis,” while his team also dropped their Florida connection from their “@TeamRonDeSantis” account this week.

After months of speculation, DeSantis is set to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary this week after months of trips to early primary states, media appearances and other preparations were made. The Florida governor is poised to file paperwork for his candidacy just ahead of when he is slated to meet with donors from Miami, a source told The Hill last week.

DeSantis has been the subject of many attacks in recent months by former President Trump, who has railed against the governor over his potential run he has said is a “a great act of disloyalty.” Trump has repeatedly taken credit for DeSantis’s win in Florida during the 2018 gubernatorial election, saying the governor came to him “with tears in his eyes” to ask for an endorsement at the time.

DeSantis has steadily been in second place to Trump in many polls across the country and is even leading in some. In the RealClearPolitics’ polling average, DeSantis is averaging about 19.6 percent of the Republican 2024 primary vote — a significant amount behind Trump, who is averaging 56.3 percent for the nomination.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) jumped into the Republican 2024 primary race Monday, joining Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Other potential GOP candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, though neither has launched an official bid.

