trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley campaign labels DeSantis ‘Trump without the charm’ ahead of expected 2024 launch

by Julia Mueller - 05/23/23 1:55 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/23/23 1:55 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley gives a policy speech to discuss her position on abortion at an office of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

GOP presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s campaign has labeled Ron DeSantis as like former President Trump “without the charm” ahead of the Florida governor’s expected jump into the 2024 champaign this week.

“The glaring difference between the two is DeSantis’ inability to interact directly with voters. The last several months have been filled with brutal headlines about his lack of basic people skills,” reads a memo from Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney, as shared by Politico

“Ron DeSantis is like Trump, drama and all — but without any of the charm.” 

Trump launched his White House bid just after the midterms last year, and Haley got in the race in February. The former president has polled as the front-runner in GOP primary hypotheticals, with DeSantis as a top possible contender — which, along with some of the Florida governor’s other moves, spurred many to speculate that he could mount a campaign. 

DeSantis is now expected to formally kick off a campaign as soon as this week.

Haley shared a message for DeSantis last week: “Welcome to the race. We’ve been waiting.”

Her campaign manager’s memo predicts that “in the next month, the GOP presidential field will largely be set” and argues that there’s “appetite for a credible alternative who will move
beyond the drama and give our party a real chance of beating Joe Biden” — but contends that such a candidate is Haley, rather than DeSantis.

“Leaks, abuse of power, drama, and petty political fights. You’d think these are headlines you might have seen during the Trump administration. Even fierce critics of Donald Trump have noticed that, compared to the Trump campaign, DeSantis is far more disorganized,” Ankney writes, calling the Florida governor a “Mini-Trump.”

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Florida Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  2. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  3. GOP skepticism grows over Yellen’s June 1 debt ceiling deadline
  4. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  5. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  6. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  7. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  8. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  9. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  10. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  11. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declares ‘state of emergency’ for public ...
  12. Here’s how Biden can avoid default and a constitutional crisis 
  13. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  14. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  15. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  16. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  17. NAACP takes on DeSantis ahead of likely 2024 bid
  18. Ukraine says Russia moved nukes near border as raid stretches into second day
Load more

Video

See all Video