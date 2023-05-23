trending:

Campaign

Casey DeSantis shares video teasing husband’s 2024 bid

by Julia Mueller - 05/23/23 6:44 PM ET
desantis
Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as his wife Casey listens. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), shared a video Tuesday evening teasing her husband’s 2024 presidential bid, which he’s expected to launch Wednesday.

“They call it faith because, in the face of darkness, you can see that brighter future. A faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time,” a narrator says in a voice-over during the short 30-second clip, atop dramatic instrumentals.

The video opens with the Florida governor appearing to push back a curtain and come to stand before a large American flag, seen from behind. DeSantis appears to pause to button his jacket and then moves toward another curtain, as if to step onto a stage in front of an American flag.

Casey DeSantis captioned the video, “America is worth the fight… Every. Single. Time.” The clip ends with a call for viewers to text “Launch” to a number. The governor then re-Tweeted the video.

Earlier Tuesday, the Florida first lady shared a Fox News article about her husband’s expected Wednesday launch, captioning it “Big if true…” and adding a smiley-face emoji.

Ron DeSantis has long been a rumored possible contender for the GOP presidential primary and has made moves to raise his national profile in the run-up to a potential campaign launch.

He’s now expected to formally kickstart a bid Wednesday. He’ll reportedly make the announcement during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

