Campaign

Scott raises $2M over first 24 hours in race

by Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil - 05/24/23 9:54 AM ET
Associated Press/Charles Krupa

Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) presidential campaign raised $2 million in the 24 hours after its launch, it told The Hill on Tuesday.

Scott formally announced his candidacy Monday during a rally in his hometown of North Charleston, S.C. Scott is setting himself up as a more positive alternative to the pugilism of former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to enter the race Wednesday.

Scott is far behind Trump and DeSantis in polls.

Trump is the clear frontrunner, with a 36-point lead over DeSantis according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, though his margin is much smaller in New Hampshire and Iowa. Scott is polling in the single digits.

The senator has a reputation as a successful political fundraiser.

His campaign is running a $6 million ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire, and his war chest already has $22 million. He also has the support of megadonor and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who poured $25 million into a pro-Scott super PAC prior to his entrance into the race. During the 2022 midterms, Scott brought in more than $41 million in fundraising. 

Scott’s fundraising figures in the first 24 hours are roughly a quarter of what three committees fundraising for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — another contender — pulled in during the first fundraising quarter of the year.

