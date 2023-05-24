Ramaswamy rolls out slew of nearly 50 endorsements from New Hampshire

Biotech entrepreneur and 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is trumpeting the backing of nearly 50 New Hampshire Republicans as the GOP primary ramps up.

Ramaswamy’s campaign announced Wednesday he had received 47 endorsements from the early primary state, including eight current state lawmakers, former GOP Senate candidate Kevin Smith and Salem, N.H., GOP Chairman Steve Goddu, among others.

“I have said before, this isn’t just a political campaign, it’s a cultural movement. Our outsider grassroots movement is gaining momentum in the ‘Live Free or Die’ state and across the country,” Ramaswamy said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the strong support we have received from so many conservative leaders and activists across New Hampshire.”

The 37-year-old is seen as a long-shot candidate in the crowded GOP presidential field, regularly polling in the single digits.

Former President Trump is currently Republicans’ most formidable contender, with national polls showing him widely leading the rest of the pack, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is set to announce his campaign later Wednesday, generally places second.

While Ramaswamy may be considered an underdog, the endorsements in New Hampshire indicate he has a grassroots appeal in a crucial early state.

But Ramaswamy isn’t the only Republican notching endorsements in the Granite State. The pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down said the Florida governor had received the backing of more than 50 state legislators in New Hampshire, though the endorsements of several of them were later disputed or clarified.