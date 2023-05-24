trending:

CNN to host town hall with Nikki Haley

by Julia Manchester - 05/24/23 10:27 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall campaign event, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CNN announced Wednesday it will host a town hall with Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in Iowa next month, weeks after a much-criticized similar event with former President Trump.

The forum with Haley will air June 4 at 8 p.m. and be moderated by CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper. 

The Trump town hall — which caused controversy inside and outside CNN — scored major ratings, drawing 3.3 million viewers.

Critics said CNN lost control of the town hall and gave Trump a platform to spread election disinformation and attack E. Jean Carroll, who had won a civil case against Trump over sexual abuse and defamation claims the previous day. 

The town hall with Haley suggests CNN is doubling down with the events featuring presidential candidates.

Haley was the second Republican to jump into the primary field, following Trump, who announced he was running in November.

The former president is considered the clear front-runner in the field, with Haley trailing in single digits.

Haley has 4.3 percent support compared to Trump’s 56.3 percent, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is formally jumping into the race Wednesday, is in second place with an average of 19.4 percent. 

Haley is portraying herself as an alternative to Trump and DeSantis. Ahead of DeSantis’s announcement Wednesday, Haley’s campaign rolled out a video taking aim Trump and DeSantis, titled “A choice, not an echo.” 

“I’m glad that he’s going to be out there, because I want the American people to see who they’re choosing from,” Haley told The Hill in an interview last week. 

Tags CNN Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll Jake Tapper Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

