Campaign

How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement

by Julia Mueller - 05/24/23 12:28 PM ET
Getty Images

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to launch a 2024 presidential bid Wednesday, joining former President Trump and others in the growing GOP primary race. 

After months of moves that hinted at a possible bid, DeSantis is expected to formally kickstart his bid during a live discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces.

Twitter Spaces is a live audio conversation platform, so there won’t be much to see during the discussion — but users can listen in when the discussion goes live, which is expected to happen at 6 p.m. EDT.

A link to the anticipated event is not yet available.

The announcement will be accessible through the “Twitter Spaces” tab on the platform’s mobile app or by joining a link on Twitter’s desktop version. Listeners do not need to be logged in to a Twitter account to join.

The Florida governor is also set to sit for an interview on Fox News with former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT, according to the network.

Casey DeSantis, the Florida first lady, shared a video Tuesday evening teasing her husband’s expected 2024 launch; a 30-second clip showed the governor appearing to ready himself to head onto a stage. She also shared a Fox News article about her husband’s expected Wednesday kickoff, captioning it “Big if true…” along with a smiley-face emoji.

DeSantis changed his personal Twitter handle ahead of the expected campaign, dropping the “FL” reference to his home state from the end of his username. 

