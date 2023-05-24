trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden trolls DeSantis over glitchy 2024 launch on Twitter Spaces

by Brett Samuels - 05/24/23 6:30 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/24/23 6:30 PM ET

President Biden on Wednesday mocked the issue-laden presidential campaign launch of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whose attempt to talk about his candidacy on Twitter Spaces was marred by tech problems.

“This link works,” Biden posted on his personal Twitter account, linking to a donation page for his campaign.

Biden sent the tweet while DeSantis attempted to launch his brand new campaign in an interview with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, an event that was beset by audio issues. DeSantis and Musk were supposed to speak on a Twitter Spaces, and hundreds of thousands of people had tuned in to listen.

But the audio repeatedly cut out. Nobody could be heard for more than a few seconds at a time.

David Sacks, who was moderating the conversation, could be heard saying at one point that the number of listeners was “melting the servers.”

DeSantis’s rivals had already questioned why the governor was making his announcement on Twitter Spaces, and they quickly and widely mocked the issues surrounding the launch.

Shortly before the Twitter Spaces launched, DeSantis released a video officially announcing his candidacy for president.

Tags Elon Musk Joe Biden Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  4. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  5. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  6. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  7. How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement
  8. READ: Transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem
  9. Biden trolls DeSantis over glitchy 2024 launch on Twitter Spaces
  10. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  11. Tech issues plague Musk, DeSantis Twitter Spaces
  12. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  13. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  14. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  15. DeSantis launches 2024 bid against Trump
  16. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  17. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  18. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
Load more

Video

See all Video