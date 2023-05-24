trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis’s 2024 rivals pile on over tech issues with campaign launch

by Brett Samuels - 05/24/23 7:00 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/24/23 7:00 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) rivals in the 2024 presidential race reveled in the tech issues that marred his official announcement Wednesday using Twitter Spaces.

DeSantis, who officially entered the GOP primary race Wednesday, was set to speak with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform’s audio-only chatroom function, Twitter Spaces. But the audio repeatedly cut out and tech issues overshadowed the launch as hundreds of thousands of listeners tried to tune in.

Rival campaigns were swift to poke fun at DeSantis’s troubles.

“Ron DeSantis’ botched campaign announcement is another example of why he is just not ready for the job,” Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC aligned with former President Trump, said in a statement.

“The stakes are too high, and the fight to save America is too critical to gamble on a first-timer who is clearly not ready for prime time,” she added. “President Trump is the proven leader that will be ready on day one to turn the country around.”

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, tweeted “#DeSaster” as the launch struggled to get going.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who has already declared his candidacy, used the moment to fundraise.

“Just like my policies, this link works,” Hutchinson tweeted, along with a link to donate to his campaign and a pitch that he is “the consistent conservative candidate whose policies work every time.”

Ken Farnaso, a spokesperson for Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign, tweeted a video of the former South Carolina governor’s launch event in her home state in February.

“We’re so proud of @TeamHaley and our incredible campaign launch,” he tweeted.

Democrats also got in on the fun. President Biden tweeted, “This link works” with a link to a donation page for his own reelection campaign.

Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement that the issue-laden announcement showed DeSantis “was quite literally not ready for primetime.”

Tags Asa Hutchinson Donald Trump Jr. Elon Musk Joe Biden Karoline Leavitt Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  4. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  5. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  6. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  7. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  8. Biden trolls DeSantis over glitchy 2024 launch on Twitter Spaces
  9. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  10. How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement
  11. DeSantis’s 2024 rivals pile on over tech issues with campaign launch
  12. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  13. DeSantis launches 2024 bid against Trump
  14. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  15. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  16. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  17. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  18. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
Load more

Video

See all Video