DeSantis raises $1 million in hour after campaign launch

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) raised $1 million in the first hour after he launched his presidential campaign Wednesday, his press secretary said.

“There was so much enthusiasm for Governor DeSantis’ vision for our Great American Comeback that he literally busted up the internet. Washington is next. $1 million raised online in one hour… and counting!” press secretary Bryan Griffin tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes after DeSantis entered the race for the Republican nomination for president after months of speculation.

DeSantis filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission earlier Wednesday before posting an official campaign launch video on his Twitter account.

The Florida governor also had a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform’s Twitter Spaces to discuss his candidacy, but the chat repeatedly experienced audio and technology issues throughout the discussion. Hundreds of thousands of Twitter users tuned in to the conversation.

DeSantis has consistently placed second to former President Trump in polling among current and potential Republican candidates for president in 2024.