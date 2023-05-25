trending:

Campaign

DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump

by Lauren Sforza - 05/25/23 1:55 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Thursday that he will consider pardoning all the Jan. 6 defendants, including former President Trump, on his first day in office if he is elected president.  

“I’m going to do on day one, I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases, who people are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive in issuing pardons,” DeSantis said on podcast “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” when asked about whether he will consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump, who currently facing a federal investigation over his role on Jan. 6 

“I would say any example of disfavored treatment based on politics, or weaponization would be included in that review, no matter how small or how big,” he added.  

DeSantis also accused the Justice Department and the FBI of weaponizing its authority by pursuing ongoing investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Justice Department said earlier this month that 1,033 arrests have been made in connection to the Capitol attacks and about 485 people have been sentenced due to criminal activity conducted that day.  

DeSantis also claimed that the FBI is targeting anti-abortion groups as well as parents who want to attend school board meetings. He said that if elected, his administration would determine on a “case-by-case” basis if the government was weaponized against certain groups.  

“We’re going to find examples where the government’s been weaponized against disfavored groups, and we will apply relief as appropriate, but it will be done on a case-by-case basis,” he said.  

DeSantis officially launched his bid for the White House on Wednesday evening, where it was met with a slew of technical difficulties and glitches on the Twitter livestream. DeSantis has consistently been the trailing Trump in second place in recent polls as the former president ramps up his attacks on the governor.  

