trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they do: poll

by Julia Mueller - 05/25/23 5:19 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/25/23 5:19 PM ET

Results from a new survey indicate American voters are more set on who they don’t support in the 2024 presidential race than who they do support.

Monmouth University polling, released Thursday, tested Democratic President Biden against Republicans former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups. DeSantis officially joined Trump and Biden in the race this week, but Pence has not yet declared his candidacy. 

The poll found in each hypothetical that between 44 and 46 percent of voters said they “definitely” won’t back Biden, and between 7 and 8 percent say they “probably” won’t vote for him. 

Roughly one-third of likely voters said they’ll definitely vote for Biden against both Trump and DeSantis — 32 and 31 percent, respectively. Twenty-seven percent say they’ll definitely back him against Pence. 

Against Biden, 46 percent of voters say they definitely will not cast their ballots for Trump, and 29 percent say they definitely will. 

Forty-one percent of voters say they definitely will not back DeSantis against Biden, and 26 percent say they definitely will. Finally, 36 percent say they definitely won’t vote for Pence against Biden, while 18 percent say they definitely will. 

“Negative opinion can be difficult to shift, and when it does, it tends to be in the wrong direction for the candidate,” Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said in the latest release. “That’s not to say these views won’t change in the next year and a half, but these results are a sign of how few voters are truly up for grabs in our hyper-partisan political environment.”

The GOP presidential primary field has gotten more crowded in recent weeks with the entries of DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) into the race, joining Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. 

Trump has continued to poll at the front of a hypothetical GOP primary. But now that Biden has launched his much-anticipated reelection bid, the race could be readying for a rematch of the pair’s 2020 contest — though some polling has indicated low enthusiasm for either to get another White House term.

Conducted May 18-23, the recent poll surveyed 907 registered voters, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Joe Biden Mike Pence Mike Pence Patrick Murray President Joe Biden Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  6. House leaves town with no debt ceiling deal
  7. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
  8. Boebert on birth control: ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid’
  9. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  10. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  11. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  12. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  13. CDC: 2 dead, hundreds may be at risk of fungal meningitis after surgeries in ...
  14. DeSantis scrambles to right the ship after rocky 2024 launch
  15. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  16. Biden assures Americans on Social Security, VA as debt default date nears
  17. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  18. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
Load more

Video

See all Video