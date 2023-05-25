Trump to join Sean Hannity for town hall

Former President Trump is set to join Sean Hannity for a town hall event on Fox News next month, the network announced on Thursday.

The event is set to be pre-taped in Iowa on June 1 and air at 9 p.m. Eastern the same day, according to a release. Hannity will reportedly take questions from the audience.

Trump attended a CNN-hosted town hall in New Hampshire earlier this month, which aired live.

The live CNN event drew criticism after the former president repeated his debunked claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 race, refused to commit to accepting the 2024 results and lobbed insults at host Kaitlan Collins and writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury had found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll in a federal lawsuit earlier in the week.

The former president also appeared on Hannity’s prime-time program earlier this year amid tensions between the former president and the network he’d favored during his previous presidential runs.

He railed against the network earlier this month claiming they put too much attention on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced his 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday.

“They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Fox News has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods.”

The GOP presidential race has become crowded in recent days with the addition of DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Several others — including former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — are expected to soon make a decision on possible bids as well.