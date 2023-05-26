trending:

DeSantis after Twitter fiasco: ‘Not a big social media guy’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 05/26/23 8:57 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis (R) on Thursday said that, despite launching his own presidential campaign on Twitter, he is “not a big social media guy,” saying that he prefers watching cable news to scrolling through social media.  

“I’m actually not a big social media guy,” DeSantis told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Thursday, adding that “I would rather watch you than then be on some app, but it is important for a lot of people.” 

DeSantis on Wednesday announced his 2024 presidential campaign in an unconventional way by livestreaming on Twitter and being hosted by the platform’s CEO Elon Musk. The campaign announcement was riddled with technical difficulties and glitches, mishaps that DeSantis has claimed were caused by the large volume of listeners tuning in to the announcement.  

“Well, they were very confident that they had the ability to get a lot of people and they were anticipating a lot of people but there were more people that tried to sign up than even what Twitter had anticipated,” DeSantis said on Thursday.  

The Florida governor said that despite the 20-minute delay in getting the announcement kicked off, he would not have traded it for the more conventional route of giving a speech.  

“I would have asked them to have maybe more capacity and say maybe we’ll get even more people but I would not have traded doing a speech,” he said.  

Bolling asked whether DeSantis had heard from Rupert Murdoch or Murdoch’s sons over his campaign announcement, adding that they were reportedly “ticked off” the Florida governor did not appear on Fox for his campaign launch.  

“No, we didn’t, but look, I get it. I mean, I understand that different folks have had views on all that stuff,” he responded.  

