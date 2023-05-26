Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad

Club for Growth, a prominent conservative advocacy group, unveiled a new ad Thursday attacking former President Trump over his plan for Social Security.

“The Trump plan for Social Security is no practice swing,” the ad says, along with footage of Trump golfing. “His plan, same as Joe Biden’s, would club seniors with automatic benefit cuts, 23 percent in 10 years or less, putting your retirement in a rough spot.”

“With Donald Trump, it’s par for the course,” the ad continues. “Another plan that cheats people out of what they earned, people who worked for it but won’t get it, if Trump’s plan sinks 23 percent of their savings. Tell Donald Trump, stop cheating seniors.”

The golf-themed ad, which was released ahead of a LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., this weekend, takes aim at the former president’s demand that “under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.”

Biden has also vowed to “protect Social Security and Medicare without any change.”

The Social Security trust fund is set to be depleted by 2033, at which time recipients could see their benefits cut by about 23 percent, according to a recent estimate by the Social Security and Medicare Board of Trustees.

This has been cited by conservative groups in calls to reform the benefits programs before they go bankrupt.

“The Biden-Trump position may sound like a pledge to protect Social Security, but it isn’t,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh said in an April op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. “The law ‘without any change’ requires a huge benefit cut in 10 years.”

Biden has proposed increasing taxes on the wealthy to help shore up the benefits programs, a position that is popular with the left of his party but widely dismissed by Republicans.